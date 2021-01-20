Hive (HIVE) Price Up 11.3% Over Last Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Hive has a total market cap of $58.55 million and $27.91 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hive has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000127 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000217 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 170.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00045665 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 415,176,573 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.