HM Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

CSX stock opened at $92.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average of $81.41.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

