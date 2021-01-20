Homeros Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $62.39 million and $4.48 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Homeros has traded up 23% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00044372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00118447 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00072441 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00256063 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000702 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,291.17 or 0.95413136 BTC.

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,268,600 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com.

Homeros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

