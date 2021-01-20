Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $4,354,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.6% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 70,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $206.76 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $145.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.