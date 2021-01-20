Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.07

Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.07 and traded as high as $12.50. Hope Bancorp shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 38,183 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOPE. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 344.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth $140,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth $117,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.