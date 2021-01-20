HOQU Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. HOQU has a market cap of $394,905.11 and approximately $1.09 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HOQU has traded up 51% against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00058822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.53 or 0.00531125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00042964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.47 or 0.03856756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012840 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

