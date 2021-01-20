Howdoo (UDOO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.72 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Howdoo token can currently be bought for $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges. Howdoo has a total market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00060705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.40 or 0.00536508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00044313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.69 or 0.03907002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016476 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013045 BTC.

Howdoo Token Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

Howdoo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

