HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $354.66

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $354.66 and traded as high as $418.65. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) shares last traded at $411.45, with a volume of 26,936,897 shares trading hands.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 398.67 ($5.21).

Get HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £83.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 398.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 354.66.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn acquired 88,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Company Profile (LON:HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.