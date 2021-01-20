Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Short Interest Down 15.0% in December

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,560,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 15,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of -42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.