Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €27.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.76) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.13 ($31.92).

Get Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) alerts:

BOSS stock opened at €26.90 ($31.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53. Hugo Boss AG has a 1 year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1 year high of €47.09 ($55.40). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.30.

About Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.