Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Short Interest Down 17.5% in December

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 53.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Humana by 34.9% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM traded up $3.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $411.15. 27,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.26. Humana has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Truist increased their price target on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.55.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

