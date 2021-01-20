Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $990,500.00 in Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $990,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,882,468.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bay Ltd. Nomis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Humanigen alerts:

On Thursday, January 14th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $451,750.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 10,423 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $198,037.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 500 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 45,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $949,050.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $486,500.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $988,152.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.64. 1,132,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,024. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter valued at about $330,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter valued at about $345,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter valued at about $1,046,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter valued at about $4,256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter valued at about $5,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HGEN. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. National Securities began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.