Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.64, but opened at $19.17. Humanigen shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 13,237 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,469,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,901,004.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 218,623 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,089 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Humanigen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.20). Analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGEN. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,320,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.