HUNT (HUNT) Trading 21.8% Higher This Week

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. HUNT has a market cap of $9.30 million and $12.61 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0843 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00051349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00119836 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00073993 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00256029 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,435.64 or 0.95765578 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt.

HUNT Token Trading

HUNT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

