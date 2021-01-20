HUSD (HUSD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $97.37 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, HUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. HUSD has a market capitalization of $330.32 million and $97.37 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00061710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.24 or 0.00537433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.63 or 0.03862390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016405 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012832 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 330,117,888 coins. The Reddit community for HUSD is https://reddit.com/