Hush Trading Down 37.9% Over Last 7 Days (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hush has traded 37.9% lower against the dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $158,026.62 and approximately $1,880.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.57 or 0.00275360 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00091149 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00034868 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000653 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

