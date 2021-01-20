Hxro (HXRO) One Day Volume Hits $348,933.00

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Hxro has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Hxro has a total market cap of $35.21 million and $348,933.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00062210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.45 or 0.00545301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00043151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,349.81 or 0.03905913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016473 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012944 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

HXRO is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 179,266,316 coins. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

Hxro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

