Hydro66 (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) shares dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 103,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 221,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.21.

Hydro66 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYHDF)

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. operates as a data center company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and rest of Europe. It provides colocation and digital currency transaction verification services to system integrators, enterprise business, and cloud hosting and high-performance computing block chain companies.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.