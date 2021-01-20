IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Lowered to $4.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IAG. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CSFB set a $4.75 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of IAG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. 104,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,193,219. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.16 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,586,756 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,832 shares during the period. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 44.0% in the third quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 9,311,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,474 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,069,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

