IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 5,019 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in UGI were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 50.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in UGI by 25.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in UGI by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in UGI by 105.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 122,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 62,757 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in UGI in the third quarter worth about $2,779,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

