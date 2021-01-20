IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 928 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RNR opened at $159.25 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.38 and a 200-day moving average of $172.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

RNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.43.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.