IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases New Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 509.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,336,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,935,000 after buying an additional 2,788,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 489.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,706,000 after buying an additional 1,294,490 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 675.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after buying an additional 534,550 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in Chewy by 331.8% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 459,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,211,000 after buying an additional 353,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Chewy by 16.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,075,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of CHWY opened at $107.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of -249.58 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $115.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.16.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,376,803.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,221.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,101,442.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 652,089 shares of company stock worth $60,251,442. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHWY. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.