IFM Investors Pty Ltd Takes $682,000 Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,833 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sunrun by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Sunrun by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Sunrun by 257.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter worth approximately $943,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, CEO David Bywater sold 327,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $19,237,868.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,743,375.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $43,765.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,632,747 shares of company stock worth $106,374,241 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN opened at $85.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2,141.04 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.69.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

