IHT Real Estate Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $615,467.10 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $615,467.10 and $8,609.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00061363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.51 or 0.00537500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00044217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.59 or 0.03919380 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00016458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013013 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

