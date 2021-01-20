Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $217.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $195.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.44.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $204.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.58 and a 200 day moving average of $198.26. The company has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

