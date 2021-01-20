IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IMIAY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

IMIAY stock opened at $35.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79. IMI has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.35.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

