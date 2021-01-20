Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Immunic stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,725. Immunic has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $364.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Immunic by 111.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Immunic by 303.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

