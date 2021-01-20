Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $64.00 price target on the stock. Impinj traded as high as $58.77 and last traded at $57.33, with a volume of 947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.45.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

PI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,064.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 391,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,179,289.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,734 shares of company stock worth $1,886,172. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,675,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 8.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

