Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.14.

Impinj stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. Impinj has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,064.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 391,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $12,179,289.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,172 in the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 457.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the second quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

