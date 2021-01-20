Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes Sells 9,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total transaction of $870,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,784,691.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,600 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $2,623,104.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,600 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $2,197,788.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,941,290.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,855,528.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI traded up $4.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.05. 791,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.30. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $103.76.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

