Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Bought by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the quarter. Infinera comprises approximately 1.2% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Infinera were worth $20,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 7,026.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 763,757 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 56,342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 268.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

INFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 82,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,636. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 112,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $968,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hooshmand Kambiz sold 42,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $316,795.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,868.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,943 shares of company stock worth $3,735,281 in the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

