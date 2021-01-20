InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) (TSE:IN) Shares Gap Down to $5.38

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) (TSE:IN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $4.92. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 17,985 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.65 million and a P/E ratio of -2.72.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) (TSE:IN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) (TSE:IN)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

