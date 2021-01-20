Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 144,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,447.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and sold 15,996 shares valued at $302,859. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Inovalon by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inovalon by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 177,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Inovalon by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Inovalon by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INOV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.09. 7,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,452. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 658.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

