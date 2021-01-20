Inozyme Pharma, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on January 20th (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma’s (NASDAQ:INZY) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 20th. Inozyme Pharma had issued 7,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 24th. The total size of the offering was $112,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Inozyme Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Shares of INZY opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27. Inozyme Pharma has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $31.65.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,263,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter worth $53,324,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter worth $30,241,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter valued at $13,169,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter worth about $5,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.