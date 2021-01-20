Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) EVP Doug Kahn Sells 5,208 Shares of Stock

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Doug Kahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Doug Kahn sold 41,042 shares of Inseego stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $615,630.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of Inseego stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $84,577.92.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $17.96.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 493,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,260 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,432,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 257,255 shares in the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inseego has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

