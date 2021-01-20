Insider Buying: Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Major Shareholder Acquires 76,856 Shares of Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 76,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $126,812.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barnwell Industries stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. 82,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,219. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 823.91% and a negative net margin of 25.92%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Barnwell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

