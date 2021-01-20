Insider Buying: Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Insider Acquires 2,220 Shares of Stock

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) insider Kyle L. Marshall bought 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,895.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,271.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DRVN traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.63. 2,326,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $29.39.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.