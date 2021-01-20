Insider Selling: Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Sells 207,117 Shares of Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 207,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $430,803.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sco Capital Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, January 14th, Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 31,600 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $63,200.00.

Abeona Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,680,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.34.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABEO shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 31.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $385,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 131.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.