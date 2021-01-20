Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 83,334 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kellogg alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,971,646.78.

On Thursday, December 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $5,164,979.34.

Shares of K stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,194,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.