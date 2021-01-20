Insider Selling: Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Sells 7,857 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $333,608.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 974,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,369,797.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Colin Love also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Replimune Group alerts:

On Friday, January 15th, Colin Love sold 22,143 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $963,441.93.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $1,312,500.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $673,650.00.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 2.63. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,733,000 after purchasing an additional 299,371 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 206,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after purchasing an additional 237,859 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REPL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Replimune Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.