Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Sells 9,900 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total transaction of $5,747,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,529,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $7.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $581.05. 4,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,467. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $604.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.53.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.13.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.