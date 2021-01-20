Insight Protocol (INX) Price Hits $0.0107 on Top Exchanges

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Insight Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $68,896.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00061245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.13 or 0.00540206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00043787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.55 or 0.03909832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00016246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012806 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a token. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Insight Protocol Token Trading

Insight Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

