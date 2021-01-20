Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) shares were down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 1,056,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 401,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Air T. Inc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages. The company offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services; and custom print solutions that offer small- and large-format print solutions, labels, and cardstock.

