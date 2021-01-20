Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 999,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111,168 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 2.61% of Insperity worth $81,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Insperity by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 449.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,922 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 56.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 61.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $358,739.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,657. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,331. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.41.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.10 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

NSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

