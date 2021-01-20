Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) is Columbus Circle Investors’ 5th Largest Position

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 282,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,191 shares during the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems comprises about 2.3% of Columbus Circle Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $53,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

INSP opened at $223.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.08. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $224.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $571,590.00. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $13,099,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,781,460.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,187 shares of company stock worth $20,696,882 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.