INT Hits Market Cap of $2.71 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. One INT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, INT has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. INT has a market cap of $2.71 million and $915,232.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00058927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.79 or 0.00526873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00042918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.21 or 0.03853455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016236 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00013014 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

Buying and Selling INT

INT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

