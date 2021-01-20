IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) (LON:IHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) (LON:IHP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s current price.

Shares of IHP stock traded up GBX 13.76 ($0.18) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 561.76 ($7.34). The company had a trading volume of 608,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 537.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 517.79. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 363 ($4.74) and a one year high of GBX 585 ($7.64). The firm has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 41.00.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

