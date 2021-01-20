Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Acquires 10,237 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,083,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,337,212. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.06.

