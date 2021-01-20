Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,417,000 after purchasing an additional 710,164 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,923,000 after purchasing an additional 656,579 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after purchasing an additional 590,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,932,000 after purchasing an additional 324,499 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,791,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,416 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB remained flat at $$117.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,527,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,598. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.27.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.