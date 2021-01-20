Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 14,400 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $986,256.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,266,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,690,734.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,005,408.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $1,064,540.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $935,655.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 29,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $1,817,200.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 32,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $1,943,680.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $1,949,720.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $876,528.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $836,208.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $854,496.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $1,711,797.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.98.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

IBKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $74,029,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,245,000 after purchasing an additional 480,778 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $9,168,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 166,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 65,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,305,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

